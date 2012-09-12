GE weighing sale of $2.2 bln Bank of Ayudhya stake - Bloomberg

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
Sept 12 General Electric Co is considering selling its $2.2 billion stake in Thai lender Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
GE may contact potential buyers including Malayan Banking Bhd, the news agency reported.
Thai media have previously reported that Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd could be interested in buying the stake.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate