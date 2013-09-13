UPDATE 1-General Electric names PNC chairman to board of directors

Sept 13 General Electric Co named PNC
Financial Services Group Chairman James Rohr to its
board of directors on Friday.
Rohr, 64, was PNC's CEO from 2000 through May of this year.
He plans to step down as chairman of the bank next year, and
also plans to leave the PNC board.
Rohr's experience in finance and risk will help General
Electric, CEO Jeff Immelt said in a release. Rohr was elected by
General Electric's board at its Friday meeting.
Shares of GE, whose businesses range from infrastructure
technology to financial services, fell 0.4 percent to $23.76 in
Friday afternoon trading. The U.S. conglomerate's stock has
gained 13 percent so far this year.