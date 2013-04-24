版本:
BRIEF-General Electric shareholders reject proposal to split chairman, CEO roles

April 24 General Electric Co : * Shareholders reject proposal to split chairman, CEO roles * Shareholders reject proposal to cancel stock options, bonuses for current

executives * Shareholders reelect all 17 current board members, including former SEC

chairman Mary Shapiro * Shareholders decline to impose 15-year term limits on current board members
