BRIEF-General Electric says GE aviation received $26 billion in jet engine orders, services agreements for wide-body Boeing aircraft at Dubai air show

BRIEF-General Dynamics UK awarded £330 million contract to develop next-generation battlefield network for British Army
Nov 17 General Electric Co : * Says GE aviation received $26 billion in jet engine orders, services
agreements for wide-body Boeing aircraft at Dubai air show
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Supernus receives final FDA approval for trokendi XR for migraine prophylaxis in adults and adolescents