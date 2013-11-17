版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-General Electric says GE aviation received $26 billion in jet engine orders, services agreements for wide-body Boeing aircraft at Dubai air show

Nov 17 General Electric Co : * Says GE aviation received $26 billion in jet engine orders, services

agreements for wide-body Boeing aircraft at Dubai air show

