版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric CEO says Alstom is a deal "we expect to close"

May 21 General Electric Co : * Sees North American retail finance IPO in Q3 * CEO says Alstom is a deal "we expect to close" * CEO says GE is going to continue "to work constructively" with the French

government on Alstom deal
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐