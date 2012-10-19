版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-General Electric down in premarket after Q3 results

NEW YORK Oct 19 General Electric Co : * Down 1.3 percent to $22.51 in premarket after Q3 results

