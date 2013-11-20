版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-GE Capital buys Deutsche Postbank portfolio for 1.4 bln pounds

Nov 20 GE : * GE capital grows lending business with purchase of £1.4BN deutsche postbank

portfolio * Ge capital real estate - to acquire a portfolio of commercial property loans;

transaction is expected to close before year-end * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐