GE taps CFO to oversee streamlining of finance unit

June 12 General Electric Co on Wednesday
tapped Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin to run its GE
Capital unit and help oversee the streamlining of the unit, as
the company focuses more on manufacturing.
Sherin will replace current GE Capital Chief Executive
Officer Mike Neal, who is retiring July 1, the company said.
Jeff Bornstein, who is CFO of GE Capital, will become CFO of
the entire company, GE said.
The Connecticut-based conglomerate has been focusing on
shrinking GE Capital since the 2007-2008 global economic crisis.
It has jettisoned several assets held by GE Capital to reduce
its dependence on the unit.