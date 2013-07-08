General Electric expects to miss German growth target

FRANKFURT, July 8 General Electric Co
will miss its growth target for its German business after
Europe's biggest economy suffered a slump in industrial orders
last year, the U.S. conglomerate's European head said.
"We are growing very well. But due to last year's economic
weakness we will not manage to double sales from 2011 to 2015,"
Ferdinando Beccalli-Falco told German newspaper Die Welt.
Germany's industrial sector - which includes companies such
as General Electric (GE), Siemens or GEA -
has for months suffered weak orders both domestically and from
euro zone countries held back by austerity measures.
This has underscored fragility in the country's economy and
disappointed hopes it might support regional growth.
GE has about 7,500 employees in Germany, where it focuses on
green technology, medical technology, research and development
as well as financial services.
Beccalli-Falco said orders had bottomed out at the end of
last year, however.
"In the first half of the year, orders in Europe picked up
again, especially in Germany," Die Welt quoted him as saying in
an excerpt of an article to be published on Tuesday.
His comments came after GE celebrated the 130-year
anniversary of its German operations on Monday in a ceremony in
Berlin attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and GE Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt.
Beccalli-Falco also said that GE had held takeover talks
with a number of medium-sized companies whose technology would
have fit GE's portfolio.
"We didn't reach any agreement, but if there was another
opportunity we would take it," he said.