GE says U.S. approved overhaul of 18 aircraft engines for Iran

WASHINGTON, April 4 General Electric Co
on Friday said it had received permission from the U.S.
government to overhaul 18 engines sold to Iran in the late 1970s
under a temporary sanctions relief deal reached in January.
GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the U.S. Treasury Department
had approved the company's application to service the 18 engines
at facilities owned by GE or Germany's MTU Aero Engines
, which is licensed to do the work.
He said GE officials would meet with officials from Iran
flag carrier Iranair and MTU in Istanbul next week to discuss
Iran's needs.
Reuters reported in February that both Boeing and General
Electric Co had applied for permission to export spare
parts for aircraft to Iran during a six-month window agreed by
Iran and six world powers in November.
