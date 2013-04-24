版本:
GE shareholders reject proposal to split chairman, CEO roles

April 24 General Electric Co shareholders rejected a proposal on Wednesday to split the roles of chairman and chief executive, jobs currently held by Jeff Immelt.

The proposal from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) pension plan failed at the company's annual shareholder meeting in New Orleans, receiving roughly 25 percent of shares cast.

Roughly 77 percent of GE's 10.4 billion shares were voted at the meeting.
