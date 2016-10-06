GE wins data contract with largest public U.S. energy utility

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 General Electric Co said
on Thursday it has been picked to supply software and analytics
to New York state's public electrical system, the largest test
so far of GE's ability to improve power efficiency and
reliability with digital technology.
The deal with the New York Power Authority covers the
state's 16 generating facilities and its transmission network,
which supply about 20 percent of the state's electricity, GE
said.
GE has previously signed software and analytics agreements
with more than 20 utilities worldwide based on its new Predix
industrial operating system. All were more limited, involving
only part of a utility's generating and transmission capacity,
GE spokesman David McCulloch said.
The NYPA agreement is the broadest in scope that GE has
reached so far that includes equipment supplied by companies
other than GE, McCulloch said. NYPA is the United States'
largest state-owned power utility.
GE said its digital tools will help reduce NYPA's operating
costs and improve the reliability and efficiency of the state's
hydro and gas-powered generators.
GE's broad strategy is to use digital technology and its
Predix operating system to improve the functioning of power
generators, medical devices, aircraft engines and other large
industrial equipment, made by GE and others.
GE said it will attach sensors to NYPA's system to allow
NYPA employees to monitor and analyze the health of the
equipment. Monitoring is expected to begin in December, and will
provide 'alerts' that predict "possible failures weeks before
they might occur," GE said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)