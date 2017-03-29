GE sole bidder for $2 bln Nigeria rail concession -procurement adviser

| ABUJA, March 29
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General
Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway
concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines
connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement
process adviser said on Wednesday.
Bids had to be submitted by Wednesday.
Nigeria has been looking for partners to overhaul its ageing
railway system, built mainly by British colonial rulers before
independence in 1960.
Economic growth in Africa's most populous nation has been
hampered for decades by the dilapidated road and rail network.
The concession will cover about 3,500 km (2,200 miles) of
existing narrow-gauge lines from the southwestern commercial
capital, Lagos, to Kano in the north, and southeastern oil hub
Port Harcourt to Maiduguri in the northeast.
"We received one bid today," said Fola Fagbule, vice
president and co-head of advisory at Africa Finance Corporation
(AFC) which ran a procurement process after being appointed lead
adviser by the government.
The only bid, led by GE, was in partnership with Transnet
of South Africa, Dutch-based APM Terminals and
China's Sinohydro Consortium.
Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament, the Senate, said in
November it would investigate the railway concession over
possible violations by Nigerian officials.
