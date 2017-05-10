版本:
Nigeria to start talks with General Electric over railway contract -minister

ABUJA May 10 Nigeria will enter negotiations with General Electric over a railway project in the West African country, transport minister Rotimi Amaechi said on Wednesday.

In March the U.S. company had submitted the only bid for the $2 billion project connecting northern cities to the south of the country, a procurement process adviser said in March. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman)
