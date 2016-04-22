UPDATE 4-GE underlying revenue falls, but company sticks to target

(Adds analyst comment, detail from conference call, graphics
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 22 General Electric Co
reported lower first-quarter underlying revenue, citing weak
sales of oil and gas drilling equipment, but it forecast a
second-half upturn for power generation products that should
help it meet its full-year target.
Shares of the industrial conglomerate were down 1.5 percent
after it said organic revenue, a closely watched figure that
excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, fell 1
percent.
Still, GE affirmed its forecast of 2 percent to 4 percent
growth for 2016. Some analysts had said the top end of that
range appeared difficult to achieve due to sluggish demand for
oil and gas equipment and a weak industrial economy.
The company cut its full-year outlook for oil and gas
equipment sales, saying it now expects a 30 percent drop. It had
previously forecast a 10 percent to 15 percent decline.
"Given the negative revision in the oil and gas outlook, we
believe investors will be viewing this growth forecast with
skepticism," RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray said in a
research note.
GE said power generation equipment shipments were low in the
first quarter, but it expects a pickup in the second half of the
year. As a result, second-half organic revenue should be up 5
percent, helping the company hit its target, Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Immelt said on a conference call.
"I feel good about how we're executing on the power
business," Immelt said, noting anticipated sales of gas turbines
and other power generation equipment would be largely
responsible for GE hitting its companywide revenue outlook.
The company said first-quarter earnings per share, excluding
items, rose 5 percent to 21 cents from a year earlier. Analysts
on average were expecting 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Foreign exchange costs decreased the figure by 2 cents a
share.
GE reported a net loss of $98 million, or 1 cent a share,
mainly due to non-cash charges from the sale of financial
businesses, part of an ongoing divestiture of the GE Capital
unit.
The company said it still expected a full-year profit of
$1.45 to $1.55 a share, excluding items.
