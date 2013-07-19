UPDATE 7-GE order book surges; may bode well for global manufacturing

By Ernest Scheyder
July 19 General Electric Co on Friday
unveiled a surprise jump in its backlog of orders for
locomotives, X-ray machines and scores of other industrial
products, boosting the conglomerate's shares and stoking hopes
for gains in manufacturing around the world.
GE's presence in most parts of the global economy, including
energy, finance, manufacturing and transportation, makes it a
harbinger of macroeconomic trends.
"Many customers have moved from the 'doing your homework'
stage toward moving pen to paper and placing orders," said
Morningstar analyst Daniel Holland. "It is encouraging to see
customers willing to sign agreements for a new piece of capital
equipment. That indicates a level of certainty in the economic
situation."
GE's backlog at the end of the second quarter was up 4
percent from the end of the first quarter to $223 billion, a
staggering figure that gives the company plenty of work across
its seven industrial units. The order book rose 20 percent in
the United States alone.
"This is as close as GE comes to a positive surprise as
possible," said Tim Ghriskey of Solaris Asset Management, which
owns GE shares.
Orders for jet engines, subsea oil blowout preventers, and
other aviation and energy products comprise large chunks of the
backlog and are widely considered to be among GE's strongest
growth areas, drawing the most optimism from shareholders.
The Fairfield, Connecticut-based company said profit fell in
second quarter, mainly due to a smaller finance unit, which GE
has been downsizing since the financial crisis in a bid to
reduce risk.
But the results were better than expected, and Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt said GE remains on track for a "good
year." Its shares closed up 4.6 percent at $24.72 Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
At the same time, Immelt cautioned against expectations for
a surge in profit late in 2013.
"We are not planning for an improved environment for the
balance of 2013, but execution levers are in our control: a
solid backlog, good technology, strong cost control, and
disciplined capital allocation," Immelt said on a conference
call with investors.
Some analysts remain skeptical that the conglomerate will be
able to achieve its goal of boosting 2013 margins by 0.7
percent. GE's 2012 operating margin was 11.8 percent.
"That will require Herculean improvement in the second
half," said Nick Heymann, an analyst at William Blair & Co,
which trades GE shares.
The trick is for GE to turn around orders quickly so it can
collect revenue from customers. It cannot recognize the $223
billion in orders as revenue until it delivers products to
customers.
Some investors said they would prefer GE focus on turning
orders into revenue as quickly as possible.
"To me, the backlog on orders is a mixed bag because it
continues to reoccur," said Oliver Pursche, president of Gary
Goldberg Financial Services, which owns GE shares. "That to me
speaks of a business management issue."
GE, the world's largest jet engine manufacturer, announced
more than $26 billion in jet engine orders last month at the
Paris Air Show. Earlier this month, it closed on its nearly $3
billion buyout of oilfield pump maker Lufkin, broadening its
offerings of pumps that pull oil and gas to the surface.
Sales in both its oil and gas and aviation units rose 9
percent in the latest quarter.
"Among investors, I think there was quite a bit of concern
that this quarter was going to be a more challenging one," said
Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp,
which owns GE shares. "I was pleasantly surprised that the
quarter came in as strong as it did."
GE CAPITAL SHRINKING
The shrinking of the finance unit, GE Capital, dented
overall results, though it has been expected on Wall Street and
has long been among Immelt's goals.
GE Capital's revenue fell 3 percent from a year earlier, and
its earnings dropped 9 percent.
GE transferred its chief financial officer, Keith Sherin, to
run GE Capital earlier this month to help oversee the
streamlining of the unit.
GE Capital nearly sank the whole company during the 2008
recession, highlighting why Immelt and his team want to shrink
it. Still, the unit brought in nearly one-third of GE's overall
revenue in the second quarter and wrote a $1.9 billion dividend
check to its parent company, showing just how large it is.
Immelt expects GE Capital to pay $6.5 billion in dividends
this year to the parent company.
Last month, U.S. regulators said GE Capital was
"systemically important" to the U.S. financial system, a
designation commonly known as "too big to fail." That
effectively means it will be scrutinized more closely by the
U.S. Federal Reserve and may be required to hold additional
capital reserves.
"GE Capital is shrinking quicker than expected," said Perry
Adams of Northwestern Bank, which owns GE shares. That's "good
from a capital allocation standpoint," he said.
GE's second-quarter net income fell to $3.69 billion, or 36
cents per share, from $4.01 billion, or 38 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Analysts expected 35 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Immelt said a 1 cent charge in the quarter was related to a
$300 million investment made last year in Brazil's Grupo EBX, a
mining, energy and logistics conglomerate controlled by
embattled billionaire Eike Batista.
Shares of most companies within EBX have plummeted this
year, with debt trading at levels suggesting default.
GE's quarterly revenue fell 4 percent to $35.1 billion.
Analysts were looking for $35.56 billion.
GE has aggressively cut costs, including making layoffs, and
said it has sliced expenses by more than $474 million so far
this year. It declined to give details.
The company plans to keep research spending flat in 2013.
GE stock closed up even as the broader markets dipped. Its
shares are up 12.6 percent so far this year. Earlier in the day,
the 5 percent rise in GE accounted for a positive effect of 8.5
points on the Dow Jones industrial average.