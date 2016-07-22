UPDATE 4-GE reports weak demand for oil, transport equipment; profit beats

(Recasts to reflect share price decline, adds comments from GE
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, July 22 General Electric Co on
Friday reported weak demand for new oil, gas and transportation
equipment, raising concerns about its full-year performance and
sending its shares down as much as 2.8 percent.
Still GE, long considered a bellwether for the U.S. economy,
posted adjusted second-quarter earnings of 51 cents a share that
topped analysts' estimates of 46 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
GE also affirmed its 2016 operating outlook and forecast
that strong growth would continue in the second half.
But investors focused on a 16 percent decline in new orders
from continuing businesses amid weakness in oil and gas prices
and commodity markets that undercut demand, raising questions
about its forecast.
"You're counting on the second half being pretty strong,
especially in the power business," said Jeff Windau, an analyst
at Edward Jones in St. Louis, referring to power plant sales.
"Those are capital intensive purchases and if those get
pushed out even just a little bit" it could weaken GE's
performance.
GE expects sales for the year to grow at the low end of its
2 percent to 4 percent target range. But it said reduced orders,
which represent bookings for future sales, would not affect
revenue, which comes as deliveries of actual products and is on
course.
"We have an enormous backlog (of orders)," Chief Financial
Officer Jeff Bornstein said in an interview. "We don't view it
as a concern for future revenue."
About 70 percent of the sales that GE expects this year
already are in the backlog, he said.
Investors also reacted to GE being about $1 billion short of
estimates on free cash flow for the quarter, said Deane Dray, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "That was attributed to slower
accounts receivable collection," he said. "You don't typically
hear GE talk about that."
With the stock having had a strong run, he added, "a little
bit of profit-taking is understandable."
GE shares fell 2.2 percent at $31.87 in mid-day trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Other parts of the business did well. GE's revenue rose 15
percent to $33.49 billion, helped by a 31 percent rise in the
power business, but that reflected the acquisition of the Alstom
power business last year.
Sales from continuing industrial operations, known as
organic segment revenue, fell 1 percent to $24.4 billion, less
than some analysts expected. Power sales without Alstom were up
2 percent.
Net profit was $2.73 billion, or 30 cents a share, compared
with a loss of $1.36 billion, or 13 cents a share, in the
year-earlier quarter.
GE's order backlog rose 1.3 percent to $320 billion,
reflecting a 2 percent rise in services orders to $233 billion,
while equipment orders fell 2.2 percent to $86 billion.
During the quarter, GE returned $18 billion to shareholders
through stock buybacks.
The company shed its designation as a non-bank systemically
important financial institution after divesting most of its GE
Capital business. The change is expected to free about $18
billion in capital, which GE had pledged to return to
shareholders through buybacks.
