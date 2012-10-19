版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric CEO Immelt says total GE revenue to be up 'about 3 percent' in 2012

BOSTON Oct 19 General Electric Co : * CEO Immelt says total GE revenue to be up 'about 3 percent' in 2012

