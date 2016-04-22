GE expects key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half

NEW YORK, April 22 General Electric Co said on Friday it expects a key revenue measure to rise 5 percent in second half of 2016, including foreign exchange effects, largely on anticipated strength in its power business.

An expected rise in sales of power equipment, especially gas turbines, in the second half will help the company to meet its annual target of 2 percent to 4 percent for organic revenue, which excludes foreign exchange and discontinued operations, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on a conference call. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)