GE nominates Mary Schapiro to its board

March 11 General Electric Co nominated Mary Schapiro, former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to its board.

Schapiro will stand for election at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 24, GE said on Monday.

Schapiro stepped down as the SEC chairman in December after a tumultuous four years spent rehabilitating the agency's battered reputation.

She streamlined the SEC enforcement process, hired new types of employees and created a new tips database and a whistleblower office. Former SEC officials have said Schapiro helped revive a moribund agency.