版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 04:16 BJT

New Issue-GECC sells $1.5 bln in 2 parts

June 27 General Electric Capital Corp on
Wednesday sold $1.5 billion of notes in two parts, said market
sources.
    Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GENERAL ELECTRIC CAPITAL CORP 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 1.625 PCT   MATURITY    07/02/2015
TYPE FXD        ISS PRICE 99.915   FIRST PAY   01/02/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.654 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD 125 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3-MO LIBOR  MATURITY    07/02/2015
                 +103 BPS
TYPE FRN        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/02/2012
MOODY'S A1      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P AA-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐