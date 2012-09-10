UPDATE 1-General Growth board rejects Ackman call to sell

NEW YORK, Sept 10 The board of General Growth
Properties Inc on Monday rejected activist investor Bill
Ackman's call for the company to consider selling itself, saying
its shareholders would be best served by the company sticking to
its current business plan.
"After reviewing your letters and giving the matters you
raised serious consideration, the Board has unanimously
determined that the best value for all shareholders will be
achieved by GGP continuing to execute on its well-conceived
business plan," the board said in letter to Ackman contained in
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.