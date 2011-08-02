UPDATE 1-General Growth to spin off 30 mall properties

* Properties have a total of 21.1 million square feet

* Malls will be spun off into Rouse Properties Inc

* Shareholders will receive special div comprising Rouse shares (Adds details of plan)

Aug 2 General Growth Properties Inc said late on Monday it will spin off 30 mall properties totaling 21.1 million square feet into a newly formed company, Rouse Properties Inc, further reducing its holdings to only large premier malls.

General Growth said its shareholders will receive a taxable special dividend comprising common stock in Rouse Properties, which is expected to be declared during the fourth quarter of 2011.

Rouse is expected to qualify as a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company said.

General Growth has ownership and management interest in 166 regional and super-regional shopping malls in 43 U.S. states.

A REIT is a real estate-linked company that can avoid paying U.S. corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90 percent of its taxable income to shareholders.

General Growth emerged from bankruptcy in November and split into two companies -- General Growth and Howard Hughes Corp .

General Growth retained ownership of the company's regional malls and retail properties, while Dallas-based Howard Hughes Corp owned undeveloped mall projects, the master-planned community business and some office properties. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)