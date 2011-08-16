CORRECTED - General Growth to fight court-ordered interest

(Corrects name in paragraph 2 to Common Retirement Fund
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Aug 16 General Growth Properties Inc
(GGP.N) plans to fight two court rulings ordering the mall
owner to pay about $100 million in additional interest relating
to loans it made prior to its bankruptcy two years ago, the
company's lawyer said on Tuesday.
The No. 2 mall owner in the United States was ordered to
pay $11 million to the State of New York's Common Retirement
Fund and about $89 million to a group of lenders that
constituted a 2006 bank credit line, according to court
documents. The payments relate to higher interest payments
triggered after General Growth missed loan payments prior to
filing for bankruptcy protection.
Chicago-based General Growth said that in both instances it
did not have to pay the higher default rate plus legal and
agency fees, and that the missed payments did not constitute a
default.
General Growth became the biggest U.S. real estate
bankruptcy case after it filed for protection from its
creditors on April 16, 2009. The mall owner was not insolvent,
and generated enough cash to pay its bills until the credit
crisis prevented it from refinancing its maturing corporate and
mortgage loans.
General Growth emerged from bankruptcy in November 2010,
bankrolled by investments from Brookfield Asset Management,
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital LLC and others. It
repaid its creditors in full. However, in the cases of New York
pension fund and the 2006 credit facility lenders, General
Growth repaid them based on non-default interest rates.
Last month, Judge Allan Gropper, who presided over the
bankruptcy case that began in April 2009 in New York, rejected
General Growth's arguments and ordered the company to pay the
difference between the two rates.
The company has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals Second
Circuit to take its appeal, according to Weil Gotshal & Manges,
General Growth's bankruptcy attorney.
The first case involved a $254 million loan the New York
pension fund extended to General Growth in connection with the
company's purchase of a 50 percent interest in a joint venture
of 12 shopping centers or malls.
The second case involves several lenders led by German bank
Eurohypo AG [EUROHY.UL] on a 2006 credit agreement.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)