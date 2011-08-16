CORRECTED - General Growth to fight court-ordered interest

(Corrects name in paragraph 2 to Common Retirement Fund instead of Retire, corrects name in paragraph 7 to Manges instead of Manages)

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK Aug 16 General Growth Properties Inc (GGP.N) plans to fight two court rulings ordering the mall owner to pay about $100 million in additional interest relating to loans it made prior to its bankruptcy two years ago, the company's lawyer said on Tuesday.

The No. 2 mall owner in the United States was ordered to pay $11 million to the State of New York's Common Retirement Fund and about $89 million to a group of lenders that constituted a 2006 bank credit line, according to court documents. The payments relate to higher interest payments triggered after General Growth missed loan payments prior to filing for bankruptcy protection.

Chicago-based General Growth said that in both instances it did not have to pay the higher default rate plus legal and agency fees, and that the missed payments did not constitute a default.

General Growth became the biggest U.S. real estate bankruptcy case after it filed for protection from its creditors on April 16, 2009. The mall owner was not insolvent, and generated enough cash to pay its bills until the credit crisis prevented it from refinancing its maturing corporate and mortgage loans.

General Growth emerged from bankruptcy in November 2010, bankrolled by investments from Brookfield Asset Management, William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital LLC and others. It repaid its creditors in full. However, in the cases of New York pension fund and the 2006 credit facility lenders, General Growth repaid them based on non-default interest rates.

Last month, Judge Allan Gropper, who presided over the bankruptcy case that began in April 2009 in New York, rejected General Growth's arguments and ordered the company to pay the difference between the two rates.

The company has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit to take its appeal, according to Weil Gotshal & Manges, General Growth's bankruptcy attorney.

The first case involved a $254 million loan the New York pension fund extended to General Growth in connection with the company's purchase of a 50 percent interest in a joint venture of 12 shopping centers or malls.

The second case involves several lenders led by German bank Eurohypo AG [EUROHY.UL] on a 2006 credit agreement. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas)