UPDATE 2-General Growth 3rd quarter in line; raises outlook

* Third-quarter FFO 23 cents matches Wall St view
* Tenant sales rise 8.2 pct
* Company raises full-year forecast
By Ilaina Jonas
Oct 31 General Growth Properties Inc,
the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said a key third-quarter earnings
measure met Wall Street's forecast on higher occupancy, rent,
and sales at its tenants' stores, and raised its forecast for
the year.
Improving retail sales and consumer confidence have been
good news for mall owners, including Simon Property Group Inc
and Macerich Co, which have seen stronger sales
at their tenants' stores in the third quarter. Stronger sales
usually translate into higher rents.
General Growth on Wednesday posted third-quarter funds from
operations of $231.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up from
$212.6 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
That result matched the 23 cents per share that analysts, on
average, had forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real
estate investment trusts, removes the effect of depreciation on
earnings.
Since emerging from bankruptcy at the end of 2010, General
Growth has culled its portfolio of properties down to its most
productive malls. It ended the third quarter with 145 malls,
down from more than 200 properties in 2010.
William Ackman, head of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital
Management, with a 10.2 percent stake in General Growth, has
been urging the company to sell itself to Simon Property Group,
the No. 1 U.S. mall owner.
But its biggest shareholder, Brookfield Asset Management,
with a 42.2 percent stake, has said it is not interested in
selling. Simon has said it is not inclined to be a buyer without
Brookfield's support. General Growth's board had concurred.
"The results are good, and the board can point to it as
continued progress that General Growth is a stand-alone entity,"
said Jeung Hyun, principal and portfolio manager of Adelante
Capital Management.
For properties the company has owned at least a year,
tenants' sales rose 8.2 percent to an annual $541 per square
foot on a trailing 12-month basis. That compared with a 9.3
percent increase to $562 per square foot for Simon Property
Group. Macerich said tenant sales rose 9.4 percent to an annual
$511 per square foot.
General Growth's mall portfolio was 95.5 percent leased at
the end of the quarter, up 1.3 percentage points from a year
earlier. The average rent for new leases was 10.4 percent higher
than for expiring leases.
Net operating income, a measure of performance at the
property level of comparable malls, rose 4 percent in the third
quarter.
Chicago-based General Growth raised its forecast for
full-year funds from operations to 96 to 98 cents per share from
a previously raised 95 to 97 cents per share. For the fourth
quarter, it forecast FFO of 28 to 30 cents per share.
Analysts had forecast fourth-quarter FFO of 29 cents per
share and full-year FFO of 97 cents.
General Growth shares closed 2.7 percent higher at $19.66 on
Wednesday ahead of it posting results and were unchanged in
after-hours trade.
The company is scheduled to hold a conference call with
analysts on Thursday morning.