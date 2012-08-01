CORRECTED-General Growth second-quarter beats Wall Street's forecast

(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1 to Wednesday instead
NEW YORK Aug 1 General Growth Properties Inc
, the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, said on Wednesday a
quarterly earnings measure rose 24.1 percent and beat Wall
Street's forecast on higher occupancy, rent, and sales at its
tenants' stores.
The company on Wednesday posted second-quarter core funds
from operations of $228.3 million, or 23 cents per share, up
from $184.0 million, or 18 cents a share, in the year-earlier
quarter.
Analysts on average had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company
had forecast 20 cents to 22 cents per share.
Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real
estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation
has on earnings. General Growth's core FFO excludes non-cash
items and some non-comparable items.
