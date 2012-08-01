UPDATE 1-General Growth 2nd quarter beats Wall Street's forecast

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Aug 1 General Growth Properties Inc
, the No. 2 U.S. mall owner, on Wednesday raised its
forecast for the year after reporting a quarterly earnings
measure that rose 24.1 percent, on higher rent and occupancy,
beating Wall Street's forecast.
The company posted second-quarter core funds from operations
(FFO) of $228.3 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with
$184.0 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts, on average, had forecast FFO of 21 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company had forecast
20 to 22 cents per share.
Funds from operations, a performance measure used by real
estate investment trusts, removes the effect that depreciation
has on earnings. General Growth's core FFO excludes non-cash
items and some non-comparable items.
Since emerging from bankruptcy at the end of 2010, General
Growth has focused on leasing and culling its portfolio of
properties to include only its most productive malls.
At the end of the quarter General Growth owned or had
interests in 150 malls, down from more than 200 before its
bankruptcy. For properties the company has owned at least a
year, tenants' sales rose 9 percent to $533 per square foot on a
trailing 12-month basis. That compared with a 12 percent
increase to $513 per square foot for rival mall owner Macerich
Co and 9.9 percent rise to $554 per square foot for
Simon Property Group Inc.
General Growth's mall portfolio was 94.3 percent leased at
the end of the quarter, up 1.10 percentage points from a year
earlier. Average rent for new leases was $60.69, or 9.6 percent
higher than expiring leases.
Core net operating income, a measure of performance at the
property level of comparable malls, rose 4.1 percent in the
second quarter. Core NOI excludes impacts from non-cash
accounting items.
Macerich reported NOI growth of 2.9 percent and Simon had
5.1 percent.
The company's board approved a 1 cent per share increase in
its third-quarter dividend to 11 cents a share payable Oct. 29
to shareholders of record on Oct. 15.
Chicago-based General Growth raised its forecast for the
full-year to core FFO in the range of 95 cents to 97 cents per
share from a previously raised range of 92 cents to 96 cents per
share. For the third quarter, it forecast core FFO in the range
of 22 cents per share to 24 cents per share.
Analysts had forecast third-quarter core FFO of 23 cents per
share and full-year core FFO of 94 cents for the year.
General Growth shares, which closed up 9 cents at $18.21
before the financial report was released, rose 0.33 percent to
$18.27 after hours.