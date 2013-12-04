版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-General Growth Properties shares up 5.8 pct after the bell; to join S&P 500

NEW YORK Dec 4 General Growth Properties Inc : * Shares were up 5.8 percent after the bell after S&P said stock will be added to the S&P 500
