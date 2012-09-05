版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-Exclusive-General Growth board looks for financial adviser-sources

Sept 5 General Growth Properties Inc : * Exclusive-General Growth Properties board looks for financial adviser

after activist steps up pressure -sources

