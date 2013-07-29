General Growth second-quarter profit beats Wall St's estimate

NEW YORK, July 29 General Growth Properties Inc
on Monday reported a 17 percent increase in a key
measure of quarterly profit, beating Wall Street's expectations,
on higher rents, occupancy and sales at its malls.
The company posted second-quarter funds from operations
(FFO) of $267 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with
$228 million, or 23 cents per share, in the year-earlier
quarter.
Analysts on average expected FFO of 25 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and the company had
forecast 24 cents to 26 cents per share.