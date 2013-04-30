版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 15:48 BJT

Generali says US Life, BSI units sale going on as planned

TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali said on Tuesday plans to sell its U.S. life reinsurance unit and its private banking arm BSI are going on as expected.

Generali's Chief Executive Mario Greco aims to raise 4 billion euros from non-core asset sales to shore up capital and restore value.

Speaking at the insurer's shareholder meeting, Greco said he did not intend to ask shareholders to help support the group's solvency ratio and its capital base. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Antonella Ciancio; editing by Francesca Landini)
