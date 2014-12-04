REFILE-Generali sells 11.6 mln shares in Italy's Atlantia - sources

(Makes clear books not closed yet)

LONDON/MILAN Dec 4 Italian insurer Generali is selling 11.6 million shares in roads and airports group Atlantia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Shares in Atlantia closed at 19.75 euros each, valuing the placement at up to 229.1 million euros ($284.8 million).

Books for the deal close at 1745 GMT and are covered, one of the sources said. The secondary share sale is being run by BoA Merrill Lynch and Banca IMI. ($1 = 0.8044 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Kirstin Ridley)