REFILE-Generali sells 11.6 mln shares in Italy's Atlantia - sources

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Makes clear books not closed yet)
LONDON/MILAN Dec 4 Italian insurer Generali is selling 11.6 million shares in roads and airports group Atlantia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Shares in Atlantia closed at 19.75 euros each, valuing the placement at up to 229.1 million euros ($284.8 million).
Books for the deal close at 1745 GMT and are covered, one of the sources said. The secondary share sale is being run by BoA Merrill Lynch and Banca IMI. ($1 = 0.8044 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office