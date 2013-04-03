UPDATE 1-Generali to sell stake in unit to bolster capital

* Generali to keep control of asset management unit
* Stake worth around 200 mln euros at market prices
* UBS, Mediobanca coordinating accelerated sale
MILAN, April 3 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali
has launched a share placement of up to 12 percent of
its listed asset management unit Banca Generali as the
insurer strengthens its capital base.
In a statement on Wednesday Generali said the aim was to
optimise capital allocation to help improve its Solvency 1
ratio, a measure of capital strength.
At Wednesday's closing price the stake is worth around 200
million euros ($257 million).
Generali, like other insurers in Europe such as Aviva
, is being forced to restructure to cope with low interest
rates, tighter regulation and the weak economic climate in
Europe.
The insurer, which currently owns 63.5 percent of the asset
manager, said it had agreed a 6-month lockup period regarding
sale of additional shares of the unit.
It said it would continue to keep control of Banca Generali
and benefit from a strategic distribution channel. The deal will
also increase the free float of Banca Generali.
The placement, coordinated by UBS and Mediobanca
, is aimed at institutional investors and is being
carried out via accelerated bookbuilding.
In March new Generali chief Mario Greco took moves to clean
up the Italian insurer's balance sheet, part of a turnaround
plan to boost the group's profitability.