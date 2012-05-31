Zurich's Greco among candidates for Generali CEO-source

MILAN May 31 Zurich Financial Services'
Mario Greco is among candidates being considered to
replace Assicurazioni Generali CEO Giovanni
Perissinotto at an extraordinary board meeting called for
Saturday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Thursday.
"If the board makes an alternative choice, it will be a
market decision, a candidate with an international standing,"
the person said.
The board was unhappy with the chief executive's
performance, the person said. Like many financial companies,
Generali has been hit hard by the deepening of the eurozone
crisis, and its 2011 results were hit by impairment losses of 1
billion euros on Greek bonds and other holdings.
Its operating result of 3.9 billion euros in 2011 was below
the bottom of its target range.
"Every corporate board must evaluate continually the
possibility of obtaining a better performance from its CEO,
especially if that performance has been unsatisfactory," the
person said.
Generali's board must be in full agreement to replace
Perissinotto, the person said.