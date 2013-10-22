Generali looking at alternatives to a BSI sale, including IPO - sources

MILAN Oct 22 Italian insurer Generali is looking at alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sale of BSI, which has an estimated book value of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion), is important for Generali as the proceeds would help it shore up its capital and cut debt. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)