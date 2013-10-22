Generali looking at alternatives to a BSI sale, including IPO - sources

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN Oct 22 Italian insurer Generali is looking at alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The sale of BSI, which has an estimated book value of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion), is important for Generali as the proceeds would help it shore up its capital and cut debt. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's antitrust commission COFECE said on Tuesday it would condition its approval of ChemChina's planned $43 billion takeover bid of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG.