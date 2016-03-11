Generali committee picks Donnet as CEO, Minali as MD-source

MILAN, March 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali was set to name Philippe Donnet as its new chief executive and Alberto Minali as managing director after its appointments committee formally submitted the two names to the board, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Donnet, 55, is the insurer's Italy country head and has been in Generali since October 2013. Minali is the group's chief financial officer.

The candidacy of Donnet, once a former manager at French insurer Axa as well as a supervisory board member at Vivendi , has been championed by French financier Vincent Bollore, key shareholder of investment bank Mediobanca, Generali's biggest shareholder.

Uncertainty following the sudden departure earlier this year of former CEO Mario Greco to rival Zurich Insurance ZURN.S has weighed heavily on Generali shares, with the group's capital base still below that of peers.

The appointments have to be formally announced by Generali's board, which next meets on March 17.

