Generali eyes $5 bln capital boost from disposals - CEO

LONDON Jan 14 Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer,
expects to boost its capital reserves by about 4 billion euros
($5.34 billion)over the next three years through the sale of
peripheral businesses, its Chief Executive said.
"We expect the total benefit to the business from the
disposal of non-core assets, including those arleady mentioned,
as well as possible others, will bring in around 4 billion euros
of regulatory capital by end-2015," Mario Greco told reporters
on Monday ahead of an investor presentation in London.
Generali, which earlier on Monday unveiled reorganisation
aimed at revitalising its flagging financial performance, has
publicly said BSI, its Swiss private banking unit, and its life
reinsurance business in the United States are up for sale.