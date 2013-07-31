Generali appoints Donnet as head of Italian unit

MILAN, July 31 Italy's leading insurer
Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday it had
appointed Philippe Donnet as the new chief executive of its
domestic business unit.
Donnet will replace Raffaele Agrusti who will step down at
the end of September as head of Generali Italia and leave the
company at the end of the year.
The move is part of changes started last year by new group
Chief Executive Mario Greco in a bid to reorganise Generali's
Italian operations.
Greco himself joined the board in August last year, two
months after his predecessor was ousted.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)