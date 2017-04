TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 Blackrock, the world's largest money manager, owns 2.8 percent in Italy's Generali, the insurer's chairman said on Tuesday.

Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri was speaking at the opening of the group's shareholder meeting in Trieste.

Other shareholders with stakes of over 2 percent include Mediobanca with 13.238 percent and Italy's state-backed strategic fund CDP with 4.482 percent.