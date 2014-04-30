Generali CEO says 2014 will be complex year

TRIESTE, Italy, April 30 The chief executive of
Generali said on Wednesday he expected 2014 to be a
complex year in light of the slow recovery in Europe but was
optimistic about how Italy's biggest insurer could develop over
this year and the next.
"The global economy is showing signs of improvement, but
recovery in Europe remains very weak, too weak. And the
insurance business environment continues to be very
competitive," Mario Greco, who is spearheading a turnaround at
the Trieste-based insurance giant, told shareholder at an annual
shareholder meeting.
"We are on the right path. 2014 will be a complex year but
we are optimistic about future developments."
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Gianluca Semeraro)