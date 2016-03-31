版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 31日 星期四 22:21 BJT

MOVES-Generali Investments appointed Jorg Asmussen to its board

March 31 Generali Investments, the main asset manager of insurance company Generali Group, said it appointed Jorg Asmussen as an independent director to its board, effective immediately.

Asmussen was previously the state secretary at the German Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐