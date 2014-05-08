Generali to build London scheme after M&G signs on as tenant

LONDON May 8 Italy's largest insurer Generali
has secured fund manager M&G as the first tenant for
its 420 million pound London office development, allowing it to
start construction of the 13-storey tower.
Generali Real Estate said on Thursday that M&G, the fund
management arm of Prudential, had agreed to take a
20-year lease to occupy three-quarters of the 40,000 square
metre office development as its new global headquarters.
"This development in the heart of London is a high-quality
investment that demonstrates the group's commitment to the City
of London and to expanding its global property portfolio," said
Nikhil Srinivasan, chairman of Generali Real Estate which
manages a 30 billion euro ($41.77 billion) portfolio.
The scheme, 10 Fenchurch Avenue, sits in the City of
London's insurance neighbourhood close to the Gherkin tower.
Alongside 13 floors of office space, it will also contain shops
and a roof garden. Generali first attained planning consent for
the scheme in 2008.
London's City financial district has started to see a pickup
in demand for space from companies in recent months after years
of little activity as many had shelved planned office moves amid
the economic uncertainty.
In January, wealth manager Schroders signed a
pre-let to occupy the whole of the London Wall Place
development, a 310,000 square foot scheme by Brookfield Office
Properties and Oxford Properties.
