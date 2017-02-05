Generali to hold meeting on Monday on Intesa stake - source

MILAN Feb 5 Italy's top insurer Generali
will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the 3 percent
stake it bought in Intesa Sanpaolo in January to fend
off unwanted interest from the bank, a person familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
Generali's investment committee is due to meet on Monday to
discuss ways of maintaining the stake but on more favourable
terms, the person said, confirming a report in Sunday's Il Sole
24 Ore.
In January Generali, whose biggest investor is influential
investment bank Mediobanca, bought around 3 percent of
Intesa as a defensive move to stop Intesa building a stake.
Italy's biggest retail bank is looking at a possible tie-up
with Generali but has said any such move should not jeopardize
its capital base or dividend policy.
On Friday Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said the bank would take
all the time it needed to make up its mind on any possible move
on Generali.
According to Sole 24 Ore, Generali management and board
members might also discuss on Monday bringing on board a second
adviser, alongside Goldman Sachs, to help build a defence
against any Intesa move.
Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan could be
approached, the paper said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by John Stonestreet)