Generali aims to choose new CEO by mid-February-source

MILAN Jan 27 Italy's biggest insurer Generali is looking to choose a new Chief Executive by mid-February to replace the outgoing Mario Greco, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The insurer said on Tuesday Greco had decided to step down and it emerged later it would take the helm at rival Zurich Insurance.

"The aim is to make a decision quickly, by the middle of February," the source said.

Generali was not immediately available for a comment.

