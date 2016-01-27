Generali aims to choose new CEO by mid-February-source

MILAN Jan 27 Italy's biggest insurer Generali
is looking to choose a new Chief Executive by
mid-February to replace the outgoing Mario Greco, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The insurer said on Tuesday Greco had decided to step down
and it emerged later it would take the helm at rival Zurich
Insurance.
"The aim is to make a decision quickly, by the middle of
February," the source said.
Generali was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by
Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)