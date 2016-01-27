UPDATE 2-Generali looking to pick new CEO by mid-February - source

(Adds Generali statement, analysts, sources on successor)
By Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN Jan 27 Italy's biggest insurer
Assicurazioni Generali is looking to pick a new chief
executive by mid-February to replace Mario Greco, who is leaving
for rival Zurich Insurance, a source close to the matter said on
Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Zurich said it had poached Greco from Generali
in a move it hopes will revive its fortunes. He will start as
CEO on May 1.
"The aim is to make a decision quickly, by the middle of
February," the source said. Generali declined to comment.
Analysts on a conference call with Greco on Wednesday told
Reuters the CEO had spoken of differences of opinion with some
shareholders about his future role at Generali.
But in a later statement Generali said Greco had told the
analysts his departure had nothing to do with criticism or
conflict with any investors over strategy.
"(Shareholders have) always supported the strategy and its
execution over the last three years," the insurer said.
Speculation Greco might move to Zurich has been bubbling
since mid-December. He ran the Swiss company's main general
insurance business before joining Generali in August 2012.
The 56-year-old executive, who started his career at
consultancy McKinsey, is widely seen as the engineer of the
rapid turnaround at Generali, Europe's third biggest insurer,
which saw its shares almost double between his arrival in August
2012 and the end of 2015.
During his watch, he has simplified and streamlined the
group by selling assets worth 4 billion euros, cutting costs and
beefing up capital ready for tougher European solvency rules.
On Wednesday, Greco told the analysts financial results in
2015 would be good, adding the company was on track to meet its
2018 financial targets.
These include cumulative dividends of more than 5 billion
euros ($5.4 billion), net free cash flow of more than 7 billion
euros and cost savings of 1.5 billion euros in 2012-2018.
"It was Greco who led the successful turnaround ... his
departure could lead to a meaningful overhang for the stock,
which could therefore de-rate from peers," JCI Capital analyst
Emanuele Rigamonti said.
Generali shares closed down 1.3 percent, while the European
insurance index was up 0.3 percent.
People familiar with the matter said Generali's Italian head
Philippe Donnet, group CFO Alberto Minali and German head
Giovanni Liverani were among possible internal successors to
Greco.
External candidates tipped for the job are former CEO Sergio
Balbinot and CIR CEO Monica Mondardini, the people
said.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Danilo Masoni;
Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Mark
Potter)