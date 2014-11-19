CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Generali to hit 2015 targets a year early

(Corrects figure in seventh paragraph to show maximum cash for distribution is 1.0-1.5 billion euros not 1.4-1.5 billion euros)

* Targets to be reached by the end of this year

* Future growth will not be acquisition-driven

* Dividend payout to rise

By Francesco Canepa and Stephen Jewkes

LONDON, Nov 19 Italy's Generali expects to hit its 2015 targets a year ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout, after cutting costs and selling assets to focus on its main life, property and casualty insurance businesses in Europe.

Chief Executive Mario Greco, who promised to shake-up Generali to improve profitability when he took over in August 2012, unveiled a turnaround plan at the start of last year centred on cutting debt through the sale of non-core businesses, such as its U.S. life insurance arm and Swiss private bank BSI.

The plan set the target of increasing operating return on equity to 13 percent by the end of 2015, netting 750 million euros ($940 million) of cost savings and reaching a solvency ratio -- a key industry measure -- of more than 160 percent.

"At the end of the year it will be possible to declare the whole plan achieved," Greco said on a conference call with investors in London.

Europe's No. 3 insurer said the measures taken in the last two years had strengthened its balance sheet, allowing it to remove a previous dividend payout cap of 40 percent of earnings.

It did not give an exact range on what share of future net profits it could return to shareholders, but Greco said it could give an indication of available funds for this year's results.

"With business as it is today, the maximum cash (for distribution) is in a ballpark range of 1.0-1.5 billion euros," he said.

Brokers Kepler Cheuvreux said in a client note forwarded by a fund manager to Reuters that it expected a payout ratio of 45 percent on 2014 results and 50 percent on 2015 numbers.

At 1454 GMT Generali shares were up 1.2 percent, while the European insurance index was up 0.4 percent.

A new business plan to be presented in May next year will be based on growing the company's existing businesses. "It will not include acquisitions," Greco said.

Many of Europe's leading insurers such as Zurich Insurance have had to focus on strengthening profitability as low interest rates eat away at investment returns.

Since Greco's arrival two years ago, Generali's operational results have largely refocused on the core business of the group in Italy, Germany, France and central and eastern Europe.

(1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro) (Editingby MarkPotter)