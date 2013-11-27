Generali pushes ahead with turnaround strategy

LONDON Nov 27 Generali said on
Wednesday proceeds from a string of asset disposals will allow
it to slash its debt and complete the acquisition of eastern
European joint venture GPH next year as it continues to focus on
its core insurance business.
In an update to its business strategy, Generali confirmed it
was targeting a return on equity of 13 percent by 2015 and a
Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, of above 160
percent as well as more than 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) of
cost savings by 2016.
Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco, who took over in
August 2012, unveiled in January a turnaround plan centred on
cutting debt through the sale of non-core assets. Generali has
already raised 2.4 billion euros through the sales, more than 60
percent of its target.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca, editing
by Agnieszka Flak)