Generali pushes ahead with turnaround strategy

LONDON Nov 27 Generali said on Wednesday proceeds from a string of asset disposals will allow it to slash its debt and complete the acquisition of eastern European joint venture GPH next year as it continues to focus on its core insurance business.

In an update to its business strategy, Generali confirmed it was targeting a return on equity of 13 percent by 2015 and a Solvency 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, of above 160 percent as well as more than 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) of cost savings by 2016.

Generali Chief Executive Mario Greco, who took over in August 2012, unveiled in January a turnaround plan centred on cutting debt through the sale of non-core assets. Generali has already raised 2.4 billion euros through the sales, more than 60 percent of its target. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, Writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Agnieszka Flak)