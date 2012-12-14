版本:
Generali says no resolution on PPF partnership on board agenda

MILAN Dec 14 Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday its board would not discuss a resolution of its partnership with the Czech PPF group at a board meeting on Friday.

Several newspapers said on Friday Generali could reach an agreement in January to buy the remaining 49 percent stake in a venture it has with PPF.

PPF, controlled by Czech businessman Petr Kellner, has the option to sell its 49 percent in the venture as of July 2014 to Generali or a third party for an estimated value of more than 2 billion euros.

