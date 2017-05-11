Generali to buy portfolio management assets to boost profits

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
MILAN May 11 Italy's biggest insurer Generali said on Thursday it was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its fee-based business and help lift group profits.
The insurer said in a statement it was targeting a net profit for its asset management business of 300 million euros ($326 million) by the end of 2020 to lift the group's profits by 150 million euros.
The asset management division aims to have 500 billion euros of assets under management by the end of 2020, it said. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling