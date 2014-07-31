Italy rebound helps lift Generali's operating profit

BRIEF-AMS reports Q1 revenues at 149.3 mln euros
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin around break-even
MILAN, July 31 Generali posted a 20.4 percent increase in operating profit in the second quarter of the year, helped by a shift towards higher-margin insurance products and a surprisingly strong performance in crisis-hit Italy.
The second quarter marks the end of an intense phase of disposals that have helped Generali boost its capital base. From now on, Italy's biggest insurer is expected to fully focus on its operating performance.
In a statement on Thursday, Generali said its operating profit had risen to 1.253 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in the quarter, against 1.040 billion euros for the same period a year earlier.
The company, Europe's third-largest insurer by market value, said its closely-watched Solvency I ratio stood at 162 percent at the end of June, reaching a year ahead of time a self-imposed target of 160 percent.
Generali's net profit, affected by several one-off events, fell however 13 percent to 416 million euros. ($1 = 0.7465 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
* Expects sequential revenue growth for Q2 2017 with revenues of 174-181 million euros and adjusted operating margin around break-even
ZURICH, April 24 Drug ingredients maker Lonza will replace biotech company Actelion in Switzerland's blue-chip SMI stock index, the Swiss stock exchange said on Monday.
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement